SHARON Osbourne has hit out at Prince Harry branding him the “poster boy” of “white privilege”.

The former X Factor judge and wife of rock legend Ozzy was speaking out over the Duke fo Sussex’s Oprah Winfrey interview.

The interview with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle aired in March on CBS in America and the ITV in the UK.

A series of bombshell claims led to TV controversy when Piers Morgan quit his Good Morning Britain role and Sharon Osbourne departed from The Talk in the US for defending him.

Sharon Osbourne said she refuses to be labelled a racist as she discussed the fallout around her departure from The Talk.

Osbourne left the US daytime TV show following a heated on-air row with a black co-star on March 10.

She was defending Piers Morgan from allegations of racism after he said he did not believe what the Duchess of Sussex told Oprah Winfrey in their bombshell interview.

Sharon has once again addressed the fallout in a new interview on HBO’s Real Time with Bill Maher in the US.

Speaking about Duke of Sussex, Sharon said: "You know when they say white privilege? You know, right there with Harry. Right there. He is the poster boy.

"So you know, he sits there and says 'Daddy cut him off and he's not on the wages anymore' and he was boohooing about it.

"You can't feel empathy for that. Because you're a healthy, bright, educated young man.

"You can do whatever you want to do. Your life is your own."

She added: "I've been called so many things in my life. I am so used to being called names. But a racist is one I will not take.

"[The Queen] is from a different generation.

"They are notoriously non-huggy. I get it, because of her age. She's from a different generation."