MCVITIE’S has unveiled a brand new flavour exclusive to Tesco customers.
Like its fellow flavours, the new twist still has the triple treat of McVitie’s Jaffa Cakes.
A tangy blackcurrant flavour centre layered with crackly dark chocolate and a light sponge base.
The new “Berry Cool” blackcurrant addition to the Jaffa Cake range is said to be “bursting with flavour”.
The new ‘berry cool’ flavour will join existing much-loved McVitie’s Jaffa Cakes flavours; Original Orange, Playful Pineapple flavour, and recently launched Cheeky Cherry flavour and Party Passion Fruit flavour.
Emma Stowers, Brand Director for McVitie's at pladis UK&I, said: “The tangy berry flavour of our new Jaffa Cakes Blackcurrant flavour is the perfect addition to the Jaffa Cakes crew.
“We're excited to continue to bring new tastes and experiences to Jaffanatics and can’t wait for everyone to try this new fruity, cool berry flavour.
“They're so delicious your sharing box may not last long!”
You can get your hands on the new flavour from next week, with the new flavour available in in recyclable sharing boxes of 10 cakes, or biscuits, depending on how you would describe them.
The new launch from McVitie’s will be exclusive to Tesco in the UK from April 25 with a recommended retail price of £1.20 per pack.