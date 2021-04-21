TWO women have been punished by a court for breaking coronavirus lockdown restrictions.
Aimee Pearce, 26, of Heol Gwyn Lliw, Beaufort, Ebbw Vale, was ordered to pay £2,021 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.
Chloe Palmer, 25, of Burton's Place, Llantarnam, Cwmbran, was ordered to pay £439 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.
Newport Magistrates’ Court heard how both were “found to be in contravention of the regulations namely contravene a requirement not to participate in a gathering in private”.
MORE NEWS: Paedophile pleads guilty to historical sex offences against girl in 1990s
Pearce was at Lillian Grove in Ebbw Vale and Palmer at an address not her own in Burton's Place, Llantarnam, Cwmbran.
Both incidents took place on the night of October 24, 2020.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment