POLICE found designer clothes, nearly 100 street deals and cash when they raided a cannabis trafficker’s home.

Mason Rees, 21, from Newport, became involved in organised crime after he built up a debt from his cocaine and cannabis habit.

• Sign up to our Crime and Court newsletter to get all the day’s news direct to your inbox

Nik Strobl, prosecuting told Cardiff Crown Court how the defendant became linked to drug dealing after police seized a mobile phone from another suspect.

When they searched his home last summer, officers found 97.3g of cannabis in 1g deals and cash and coins totalling £542.19.

MORE NEWS:

Mr Stobl added: "He told the police he was holding the drugs and cash for someone else.

"The defendant wouldn't name them because he said there would be consequences."

Rees, of Swallow Way, Duffryn, pleaded guilty to possessing cannabis with intent to supply and possessing criminal property.

The offences were committed on July 17, 2020.

Ben Waters, representing the defendant, said the pre-sentence report described his client as “rather immature and naïve”.

He added: “There were no trappings of wealth. He had been given the designer clothes by family.”

His barrister told the court Rees had used cannabis and fell into debt with his dealer but had been drug-free for the last eight months.

Mr Waters said: “This is a young man who has a realistic prospect of rehabilitation.”

The judge, Recorder IWL Jones, told the defendant: “Controlled drugs are a serious problem in our society.

"They destroy lives and families.

“You are very sorry for what you have done and feel ashamed of what you have done.”

Rees was jailed for eight months, suspended for 18 months.

He was ordered to carry out a 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement

The judge ordered the forfeiture of the cannabis and cash.

There will be no Proceeds of Crime Act proceedings.