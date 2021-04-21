A DELIBERATE fire has damaged grassland near mountain biking trails at Cwmcarn.
The fire was set on a small area of grassland in Cwmcarn Forest, near the section of the Twrch mountain biking trail known as Airstram.
Luckily, fire crews were on-scene quickly and managed to extinguish the fire before any damage was caused to the bike trails.
Pictures: NRW
Peter Cloke, land management team leader from Natural Resources Wales said: “Unfortunately last weekend a small area of grassland at Cwmcarn Forest was affected by a fire which was deliberately set on the nearby common land. "It was brought under control quickly by South Wales Fire and Rescue Service and thankfully caused no damage to the trails.
“Over the last few years we’ve invested heavily in Cwmcarn forest – replanting new trees and creating new visitor attractions – so it’s incredibly disappointing to see such reckless behaviour.
“Grass fires endanger lives, and cause significant damage to wildlife and the environment. Anyone who witnesses fires being set, or has information about those responsible, should report it to the police or Crimestoppers.”