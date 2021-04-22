NEWPORT residents stay in the same home for longer than people almost anywhere else in the UK, a study has shown.

This is based on research by Bequest based on the average number of years homeowners stay among a number of other factors.

In Newport, homeowners tend to stay on average for 49 years in the same home, with the average price paid for the home at £180,562 - putting the city fourth in the rankings.

Newport is one of three Welsh cities in the top five, coming in behind Swansea, Belfast and Cardiff, with Sunderland rounding out the top five. Swansea and Newport are also in the top 10 cities with the cheapest average home.

To create the study, Bequest took into account the years homeowners stay in the same home, the average price and size of a house, the 10-year value change, quality of schools, crime levels and number of GPs.

They found that the average length of time a person would stay in a house is 12 years – with Newport’s average coming in at just over four times that.

Newport’s average crime level according to the study is 120.22 cases of recorded crime per 1,000 population, the second highest rate out of the top five cities. The percentage of schools in the city rated good or outstanding is 87 per cent and there are 93 active GPs per 100,000 patients.

The overall average score for Newport was 6.63, just 1.08 lower than Swansea in first place on 7.71.

Swansea is top of the list with an average number of years in one home at 64, an average size home of 131m² and average price of £183,025. The average number of years in a home in second place Belfast is just nine, however the average price is lower at £136,436.

Cardiff is in third at 63 years with an average price of £248,767.

You can view the full study https://bequests.co.uk/forever-home/