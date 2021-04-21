NATURAL Resources Wales (NRW) has warned residents to be “on their guard” against illegal waste carriers.

The warning from Wales' environment agency comes after the sentencing of a Conwy man, Daniel McNeill, for illegally transporting and fly-tipping household waste collected from across North Wales.

McNeill, who was based in Kinmel Bay and advertised his services on Facebook, was caught following a joint investigation by NRW and Conwy County Borough Council.

He pleaded guilty to the charges at Llandudno Magistrates Court and received a 20-week custodial sentence (suspended for 12 months), a 14-week curfew and a £1,500 bill for prosecution costs.

NRW operations manager Euros Jones said: “If an offer seems too good to be true then be aware, it is highly likely that the carrier is operating illegally and dumping waste where it will harm the local community and the environment.

“Every business in the waste industry must have permits to move, store and treat waste.

“This case demonstrates clearly that anyone trying to take shortcuts will be pursued through the courts and we will work with our partners to investigate and enforce against illegal waste activities.”

According to the government-sponsored Fly-Tipping Action Wales initiative, two thirds of all fly-tipped waste comes from households.

Anyone in Wales that intends to pay for a household waste removal service is legally required by “Householder Waste Duty of Care” rules to check that the company or individual is a registered waste carrier, and ask where the waste will be taken.

The waste carrier register can be searched on the NRW website.

Failure to carry out these checks can risk a £300 fine.

However, the most recent figures released by the government suggest that problem of fly-tipping may be in decline.

Just under 32,000 incidents of fly-tipping were recorded between 2019-2020, down 41 per cent from 2006.

Public money spent on clearing away dumped waste has also dropped sharply since the mid-noughties, though there was a slight spike in 2019.

Households can find guidance about waste disposal at the Fly-tipping action website here.

