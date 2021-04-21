TRIBUTES have been paid to a popular Newport man who owned many bars and clubs in the city, following his death this week.

John Pisani from Pill, died in his sleep on Monday April 19, aged 69.

Born in Malta, Mr Pisani came to Newport with family when he was a baby, and has lived in the city ever since - apart from a brief stint at college in Birmingham.

Mr Pisani began working aged 11. After college he returned to the area to take up an apprenticeship at Llanwern Steelworks.

He later owned multiple car show rooms, convenience stores and video stores, before owning his first pub.

He went on to become one of the most well known property owners in the city, with premises such as The Trout and The Greyhound, where he became known and respected.

Mr Pisani is survived by loving wife and “soulmate” of 49 years Marilyn, his brother Dennis, three daughters Nicola, Rachel and Leah, his son-in-law, seven grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren.

When not busy looking after his properties Mr Pisani loved sports, and was the chairman of the Gwent FA and the Referees’ Association, as well as the city’s Pub Watch.

He was at his happiest when on holiday in Benidorm and Blackpool with his family.

In tribute, his family said: “He was an incredible man who really enjoyed his family holidays, parties and events.

“He greatly supported his grandchildren with their out-of-school activities.

“He was always the life and soul of the party.

“We have been overwhelmed with the many messages, phone calls, comments and photos of condolence and support.

“We can’t thank everyone enough for the support they have shown us at this difficult time.”

Since his death on Monday, tributes have poured in on social media.

Michael Enea said: “He was an absolute giant in Newport’s nightclub scene for almost three decades.

“I first met him in the mid-90s when he was the licensee of The Trout. I later worked with John and Simon Hughes at the old Clubnite nightclub (formerly Ritzy) from 2005 to 2006. He was a true gentleman and always made the time to speak to people.”

Simon Hughes said: “You were a great person, boss and friend and I will miss you. Only you will know what a kung fu knife was as myself, Tony Simpson and Ray Heaven still don’t to this day lol. Goodnight John and thank you for everything.”