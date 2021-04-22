ANTI-social behaviour in parts of Chepstow has prompted Gwent Police to launch patrols in the town.

Gwent Police say they have seen a rise in complaints in the area known locally as ‘The Back’, and the bandstand and park area on the Wye riverfront.

High visibility patrols took place in the town at the weekend in response to community concerns, and will continue to be carried out over the coming weeks.

Recent reports consisted of what police called 'large groups of youths' congregating, drinking alcohol and playing loud music, and leaving litter in the area.

READ MORE:

Patrols were carried out from last Friday, April 16, into Sunday April 18. Alcohol was seized and a number of groups were spoken to and dispersed, in relation to breaching Covid-19 regulations around gatherings.

“Anti-social behaviour negatively impacts upon the quality of life for residents, is not acceptable within our communities," said PS Chris Butt.

"Patrols have, and will continue to be, conducted in the area and we are working with our partners to tackle this issue.

“The majority of the community use the area responsibly. We understand this is a difficult time for all in the community and are asking the public to continue to be considerate, stay safe, act sensibly, and to be mindful of the coronavirus regulations in effect.

“We are keen to get the message out to parents to help us by ensuring they know where their children are and what they are doing.

"I would urge anyone with any concerns about anti-social behaviour to call 101 or contact local neighbourhood officers.”