NEWPORT city centre’s Debenhams store at Friars Walk will close permanently on Tuesday May 4, the company has confirmed.
Towards the end of last year it was announced that the department store would be closing down unless a buyer was found.
In January online fashion retailer Boohoo bought the brand and website for £55 million, but will not take on any of the stores.
Debenhams reopened for a fire sale on April 12, with large queues regularly seen at the store since.
Stock is still available at discounted prices – up to 80 per cent off.
A spokesperson for Debenhams said: “With such great bargains on offer, it’s no wonder our stock is selling out incredibly fast. Time is running out for shoppers to take advantage of the incredible discounts being offered at these 27 stores.”
