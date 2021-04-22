A MCDONALD’S restaurant is closed for nearly three weeks.
McDonald’s, in Afon Ebbw Road in Rogerstone, is closed until Tuesday, May 11, as the restaurant is undergoing an 'exciting' refurbishment which will see some big changes to the venue
A spokesperson for McDonald’s said: “This restaurant is currently closed to undergo an exciting refurbishment, which will see the addition of a side-by-side Drive Thru with new digital menu boards.
“We look forward to welcoming customers again on May 11th.”
Not McLovin’ this temporarily closure?
There’s a few more of the chain restaurants in the Newport area, including:
- McDonald’s (Asda, Pencarn Way)
- McDonald’s (Coldra Roundabout, Chepstow Road)
- McDonald’s (Harlech Retail Park, Cardiff Road)
- McDonald’s (Lyne Road, Shaftesbury)
- McDonald’s (High Street, Newport city centre)
- McDonald’s (Newport Retail Park, Spytty)
McDonald's, on Afon Ebbw Road, will re-open in just under three weeks on May 11.