TWO drug dealers have been jailed after they were caught “playing leading roles” in trafficking cocaine and ecstasy in the Gwent Valleys.

Detectives brought Samuel Rogers and Andrew Thomas to justice when they unearthed mobile phone evidence of their involvement in organised crime.

The pair, both of Tredegar Terrace, Cross Keys, were supplying class A drugs in the Caerphilly area, Cardiff Crown Court was told.

Rogers, 27, was jailed for 32 months while Thomas, 36, was sent to prison for 40 months.

After they were sentenced, PC Ryan Hagan, the officer in the case, said: “Samuel Rogers and Andrew Thomas both played leading roles in dealing cocaine and MDMA (ecstasy) around the Caerphilly area.

“Officers carried out a warrant at an address and uncovered evidence of the pair’s involvement in drug supply and dealing on their mobile phones.

“Drugs blight our communities and can often be one of the root causes for other forms of criminality and this has a severe impact upon the lives of members of the public.

“These sentences are significant and should be seen as a warning for those wishing to involve themselves in drug supply.

“Gwent Police will not tolerate this behaviour and I urge members of the community to report all suspected drug dealing.”

Rogers had earlier pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of cocaine and ecstasy as well as producing cannabis.

Thomas admitted being concerned in the supply of cocaine and ecstasy as well as possessing cocaine with intent to supply.

The offences took place between May 2020 and this February.