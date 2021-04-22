FROM today, learner drivers in Wales will be able to take their driving test after months of waiting.

However, there are reports that, due to a significant backlog, there could be a wait of up to seven months to rebook if the test is failed.

This could add extra pressure to an already nervous situation.

We have compiled a list of all you need to know should you be thinking of booking your test asap.

What will happen if my driving test is affected?

The Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA) will contact you if your test is affected and tell you what you need to do.

How can I book my test?

You can still book your driving test online here.

Do I have to wear a mask?

Yes, unless you have a good reason not to.

When you arrange your test, you’ll need to say if there’s a good reason you cannot wear a face covering when you take your test.

This includes if:

- you have a physical or mental illness or impairment, or a disability that means you cannot put on, wear or remove a face covering

- putting on, wearing or removing a face covering would cause you severe distress

- you need to remove it during your test to avoid harm or injury or the risk of harm or injury to yourself or others

Wearing glasses does not count as a good reason not to wear a face covering. You should practise driving wearing a face covering before your test to help you prepare.

You might not be able to take a test at your preferred test centre if you cannot wear a face covering.

IMPORTANT - Your test will be cancelled if you come for your test without a face covering and you did not declare you could not wear one when you arranged your test.

Driving examiners will be wearing face coverings - they might also choose to wear gloves and use disposable seat covers.

Driving instructors will not be permitted to sit in the back during your test.

If you have a problem with your face covering during the test, your driving examiner will ask you to stop so you can adjust it. Your driving examiner will end the test early if it becomes a safety issue.

Do I have to take a coronavirus test first?

The government have said that it’s best to take a rapid lateral flow test before your driving test if you do not have COVID-19 symptoms and you’re in:

- England

- Wales, and you cannot work from home

For more information on the lateral flow test, click here.

What should I do on the day?

Do not arrive for your driving test more than five minutes before your appointment time.

Some driving test centre waiting rooms are closed to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. Your driving instructor or accompanying driver can check if the waiting room will be open before your test.

Toilets are available on request, even if the waiting room is closed.

Will my car be cleaned before I use it?

You must clean the inside of your car before your test.

This means:

- tidying any unnecessary items away from the dashboard, footwells, door pockets, cup holders and seats

- wiping down the dashboard and car controls

The examiner will do an additional clean of some surfaces.

The car you use for your test must have at least one window open on each side throughout the test.

What if I have coronavirus symptoms?

Do not go to your driving test if:

- you or someone you live with has COVID-19 symptoms

- you’ve been told to self-isolate by NHS Test and Trace or the NHS COVID-19 app

- you’re quarantining because you recently entered the UK

Change your test appointment or cancel your test if you’re not able to go.