ELEVEN new cases of coronavirus have been confirmed today in Gwent, among 63 across Wales.

And there have been no new confirmed deaths due to coronavirus in Gwent today, though there has been one in the rest of Wales.

The number of cases confirmed in Wales since the pandemic began now stands at 211,104, including 41,431 in Gwent, while the number of deaths in Wales is now 5,543, including 959 in Gwent - all according to Public Health Wales.

The rolling weekly case rate for Gwent - to April 17, the latest available - is 13 per 100,000 people, while for Wales as a whole, it is 14.6 per 100,000.

The number of first doses of coronavirus vaccine administered in Wales rose by more than 15,000 yesterday, to 1,727,455. And more than 13,000 people had their second dose yesterday, taking to 635,655 the number who have now completed their two-dose vaccine courses.

Blaenau Gwent (1.4 100,000) has the lowest rolling weekly case rate in Gwent and Wales - to April 17.

Monmouthshire (4.2 per 100,000) has the third lowest rate out of Wales' 22 council areas for that week, and Caerphilly (7.7) has the seventh lowest rate.

Newport (26.5 per 100,000) has the second highest rate in Wales for the week to April 17, behind only Gwynedd (28.9). Torfaen (18.1) has the sixth highest rate

The Wales-wide test positivity rate for the week to April 17 is 1.6 per cent. Newport (2.7 per cent) has the highest test positivity rate in Gwent.

The confirmed new cases today across Wales are:

Gwynedd - 11

Swansea - seven

Newport - five

Cardiff - five

Carmarthenshire - five

Powys - five

Flintshire - four

Wrexham - three

Caerphilly - two

Torfaen - two

Anglesey - two

Vale of Glamorgan - two

Rhondda Cynon Taf - two

Neath Port Talbot - two

Blaenau Gwent - one

Monmouthshire - one

Denbighshire - one

Bridgend - one

Ceredigion - one

Pembrokeshire - one

Conwy - none

Merthyr Tydfil - none

Unknown location - none

Resident outside Wales - two

Public Health Wales figures include reports of the deaths of hospitalised patients in Welsh hospitals, or care home residents, where Covid-19 has been confirmed with a positive laboratory test and the clinician suspects this was a causative factor in the death.

They do not include people who may have died of Covid-19 but who were not confirmed by laboratory testing, those who died in other settings, or Welsh residents who died outside of Wales, and the true number of Covid-19 deaths will be higher.

The Office for National Statistics - which counts all deaths in which coronavirus is mentioned on the death certificate - puts the number of deaths in Wales much higher.