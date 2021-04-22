A NEW website and app has launched to help commuters in Newport.

Newport Bus have launched a new website, which includes journey planning, disruption notifications, and live tracking.

It is hoped the new site will make travelling by bus easier for people in the city.

It will also include information on accessiblity features, such as wheelchair space availability and vehicle type.

Morgan Stevens, operations director for Newport Transport Bus, said: “This new website is an important work to make our bus services more accessible to everyone in the community.

"Passenger has worked very quickly to deliver a site that will help our new and regular customers to confidently plan their journeys and travel with us.

"It’s built with bus users in mind and will perfectly complement our existing mobile app”.

Helen Connolly, head of customer services at Passenger, the company who designed the site, added: “There is no ‘one reason’ to take the bus. People undertake all kinds of journeys with many destinations.

"At Passenger, we understand that - we say that we aim to see things through other people’s eyes - and design websites and apps that can be effortlessly used by anyone.

"Through our long-term partnerships with operators, we can constantly innovate and improve our products and technology, so that users have the best possible experience on platforms designed to help them plan for journeys with the utmost confidence”

The Newport Bus website will continue to be improved through an ongoing programme of development and updates.