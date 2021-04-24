Here is your weekly fix of pets from around Gwent.
Each Friday we bring you a selection of pictures which reader's have sent in of their beloved pets.
If you want to be part of this just to go www.southwalesargus.co.uk/lockdown-pets/ and fill in the quick and easy Q&A.
In Saturday's South Wales Argus we will be featuring a selection of animals up for adoption from Many Tears Animal Rescue Centre. This is set to become a weekly feature in the paper.
Alexandra Andrews, of Newport, has sent in this picture of Mika, who has been part of the family for 11 years.
Bella and Bentley, who have just turned one, have lived with Victoria Essery and her family in Newport since they were eight weeks old.
This is Chester, a Labrador, who lives with Kelly in Newport.
Sue Charles, of Pontypool, has shared this picture of Oscar and Willow. Oscar, a Cockapoo, is three and Willow is eight months old.
This is Tashi, a Labradoodle, who has lived with Paul and Lynne Duncan in Newport since 2012. She came from the local rescue centre.