THE family of a pedestrian who died after being struck by a bus have paid tribute to him.

Wayne Martin was involved in a crash with a bus in Porth, in Rhondda Cynon Taf, on Tuesday (April 20) at around 11.10am.

Despite the efforts of emergency services and members of the public the 77-year-old died at the scene.

His family paid tribute, saying: “Wayne was a resident of Trehafod for all 77 years of his life.

“For most of his working life, and up until his retirement, he worked at the Hoover factory. He was a member of the Wayne Morgan and British Legion clubs in the Trehafod area.

“He had a great love for rugby and he was a strong supporter of Pontypridd RFC until the Covid lockdowns.

“Holidays and a love for his 60s & 70s music were some of his many passions.

“He was a respected member of the Trehafod area, where he was often seen walking with his shopping trolley, and he will be sorely missed by his many friends and family.

“As a family, we would like to thank all public and emergency services who gave assistance.”

South Wales Police is continuing to investigate the incident.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or the moments prior to it, or anyone with dashcam, mobile phone or CCTV footage which could assist the investigation are asked to contact police, quoting occurrence 2100136623.

People can contact South Wales Police online at https://bit.ly/SWPProvideInfo

Alternatively you can call 101, or e-mail publicservicecentre@south-wales.police.uk or message South Wales Police via Facebook or Twitter.