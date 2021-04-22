A café in Newport has been handed an improvement notice for a second time after breaching coronavirus regulations.

The Transporter Café, in Mill Parade, could be closed if it does not make the necessary changes to comply with the Welsh Government rules.

The café received its first improvement notice last month for multiple breaches of the rules including staff not wearing face coverings and not preventing customers from eating or drinking on the premises - which is forbidden under current coronavirus restrictions.

Now, it’s been handed a second improvement notice and has 48 hours to make the changes or face potential closure.

Upon inspection in April 21, the improvement notice said: “The seating area inside the premises is not sufficiently cordoned off to ensure that customers are not able to use the tables and chairs for the consumption of food and drink on the premises.”

The notice also says there was a lack of signage in the premises to let customers know the tables and chairs are out of use.

The café was given 48 hours to ensure the tables and chairs are cordoned off or removed and signage must say that food and drink cannot be consumed on the site.

Under coronavirus regulations, Newport City Council has the power to issue improvement and closure notices to businesses failing to comply.

After an improvement notice is issued, businesses have 48 hours to make the changes, otherwise they could be faced with a closure notice.

Under current rules, hospitality can open for take-away only.