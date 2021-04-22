PUB customers are being warned of a price increase on their pints as lockdown restrictions ease.

Landlords are being told by pub bosses to increase their prices in an effort to recover some of the losses amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Star Pubs and Bars owned by Heineken UK supports 2,500 pubs nationwide.

Drinkers who have returned to pub gardens following the reopening of outdoor hospitality in England on April 12 could see the price of their drinks increase by as much as 40p.

Owners have been advised by bosses to “consider reviewing” prices on drinks, the MailOnline reports with one publican claiming he was told that punters who pay by card “won’t notice the 10% hike”.

A pub landlord told the publication: "In their words, they were trying to work out the highest prices we can get from customers while they need beer.

"I took it as trying to get money out of people's pockets after a very difficult year and point black refused. They also said that most people pay by card now and they don't really check it, so are putting up prices now as people won't notice.

"They recommended hiking the prices by about 10 per cent, so roughly 40p on a pint.

"I certainly haven't heard of anybody else pushing their prices up.

"It makes out that customers are going to be happy to pay extra because they are glad to be back, which I don't think is right, certainly not in my experience."

A spokesperson for the brewery told MailOnline: "It's not up to us to dictate pricing in our pubs.

"It's up to individual pub landlords and our advice is there to help them.

"We know from research that people are prepared to pay a bit more for a pint and are looking forward to getting back to the pub with their friends and family."