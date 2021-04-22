THREE dogs have been seized and one man arrested following multiple warrants in Newport today (April 22).

Officers, supported by the RSPCA and Newport Council's Trading Standards, carried out the warrants at five addresses across Newport including in Ringland, Somerton and Maesglas.

The dogs were recovered on animal welfare grounds and are in the care of the RSPCA.

A 40-year-old man from Newport was arrested on suspicion of causing unnecessary suffering to a protected animal and fraud.

He has been released from custody without charge with enquiries to continue.

Gwent Police are now working with the RPSCA to identify the dogs and to establish if any have been stolen.

Last week, Gwent Police recovered 21 dogs during a warrant in Ringland. Four of the dogs found were reported stolen and are in the process of being reunited with their owners.

One of the dogs was reported stolen from Blaenau Gwent and three of the dogs were reported stolen outside of Gwent.

PC Bianca Robson said: “We have worked in partnership with the RSPCA to carry out warrants at a number of properties across the Newport area. Investigations are ongoing and enquiries continue to identify the dogs found.

“We know the devastation the loss of a much-loved pet can cause and we want to reassure pet owners that reports of dog thefts are investigated thoroughly. We would like to reassure our local communities that cases of dog theft remain low in Gwent.

MORE ON THE ISSUE:

“We rely on the public providing us with information and would urge anyone who sees anything suspicious to report it to us.”

DCC Amanda Blakeman has been in charge of a national police response to dog thefts as part of her role as the National Police Chiefs’ Council lead for acquisitive crime.

She said: “There has been a rise in demand nationally for dogs during the pandemic. The number of dog thefts nationally is low, however there has been an increase in awareness of this type of criminality among the public in particular on social media.

“Dog owners can take reasonable security measures to prevent thefts such as checking privacy settings on social media before sharing pictures of your pet online, as this can attract the attention of some criminals.

“I also want to encourage those who are buying dogs to really consider where the pet has come from and ensure that it is being purchased legally. Advice can be found online on the checks you should make before purchasing a new dog or puppy.”

If you have any information contact Gwent Police on 101 quoting reference 2100139216.