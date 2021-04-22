CUTTING-edge kit designed by firefighters for firefighters has been revealed for the very first time in Wales.

Today, brand new recruits from South Wales Fire and Rescue Service proudly displayed their new kit for the first time at their official passing out parade at Cardiff Gate Training and Development Centre.

The kit will be rolled out across South, North and Mid and West Wales over the next twelve months.

Welsh crews collaborated to shape the new design in a two year project which saw the final contract awarded to supplier Ballyclare.

The Xenon fire kit is lightweight and provides maximum protection, aiming to minimise the risk of heat stress, which can impact decision making, by reducing the physical load on the wearer.

The innovative design provides high levels of comfort, breathability and freedom of movement, whilst ensuring excellent thermal protection including being water resistant and quick drying.

South Wales Fire and Rescue Service Chief Fire Officer Huw Jakeway QFSM said: ‘Our operational crews need first-class kit, vehicles and personal protective equipment to respond to the different emergencies and protect our communities the best we can. "It is essential our crews wear personal protective clothing that has the latest technology and safety features, this ensures our crews have the very best protection and confidence in their equipment. "The three Welsh Fire and Rescue Services have a long and proud history of collaboration, and this is another clear example that enhances firefighter safety whist ensuring best value. I really would like to thank everyone that took part in the trials and gave their feedback on this protective clothing, this really is fire kit designed and worn by firefighters across Wales.”

Performance trials took place back in April 2019 in Earlswood where crews on an all-Wales basis took part in the extensive end-user trials.

A spokesperson for Ballyclare said: “At Ballyclare, we recognise the vast and increasing range of operations carried out by Welsh firefighters, so we combined the excellent tensile strength of the PBI outer fabric with a double air channel formed by the moisture barrier and liner to dissipate heat, optimising protection and breathability. Firefighters in Wales will also be the first in the UK to benefit from a ground breaking safety innovation, VizLite DT, increasing their visibility in dark conditions. Ballyclare is delighted to provide this innovative flagship design to firefighters across Wales.”