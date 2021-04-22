A WOMAN who avoided going to jail for her part in a city centre hammer attack was back in court.

Chantelle Bennett, 31, of Commercial Street, Newport, was handed a suspended prison sentence last summer along with her partner Rebecca Tantrum, 29.

The duo assaulted an innocent man near their home following a row after the victim was bitten by the couple’s dog.

CCTV footage of Bennett and Tantrum’s appalling attack on the evening of Friday, July 5, 2019 was shown to Judge Jeremy Jenkins.

He handed the pair suspended sentences after they pleaded guilty to causing actual bodily harm.

Bennett appeared before Cardiff Crown Court again after she breached her 10-month sentence, suspended for 12 months, for causing public disorder in Commercial Street.

Nuhu Gobir, prosecuting, said the defendant had screamed obscenities at Miss Tantrum and a police community support officer from the balcony of her flat.

Bennett subjected them to a “torrent of abuse” and then vented her anger on elderly neighbours who came out to see what all the noise was about.

The court heard the couple are no longer together.

Bennett pleaded guilty to public disorder on January 29 and being in breach of a suspended sentence.

Mr Gobir told of how the defendant had 19 previous convictions for 36 offences.

Hilary Roberts, mitigating, said: “The defendant has considerable obstacles in her life.”

He added: “She knows she shouldn’t have responded the way she did.”

The judge, Recorder Dyfed Llion Thomas, told Bennett: “You were using foul language.

“The police community support officer said the abuse was unlike anything she had ever seen.”

For the public disorder offence, she was conditionally discharged for six months.

Recorder Thomas said he felt it “unjust” to activate the suspended prison sentence.

But he did extend the term of the suspended sentence by a further six months.

The judge also ordered Bennett to complete an eight-day rehabilitation activity requirement to attend a ‘Positive Futures’ course.

She must also pay a victim surcharge.