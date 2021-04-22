A NEWPORT man who was found to have a large quantity of cash gained from drug dealing has received a suspended prison sentence.

Kaden Williams, aged 23, of Howe Circle in Newport, pleaded guilty to possession of criminal property and possession of cocaine.

At Newport Crown Court on Thursday, prosecutor Eugene Egan told how Williams was reported to the police by passers-by, after they said he was “acting oddly” on Corporation Road in the city.

Williams was arrested at around 6pm for possession of cocaine in the evening on February 10, and told officers he was in debt.

Police later searched his address and found “brick-sized” wads of bank notes – amounting to around £180,000. They also found a bag of cocaine weighing half a gram.

Defending, Mr Harry Baker asked for Williams to receive full credit for his guilty pleas.

Mr Baker added: “He is a young man with relatively few previous convictions. He has a small child who he has contact with at weekends. The pre-sentence report states that he is at low risk of reoffending.”

The court heard how Williams, who has three previous convictions for unrelated offences in 2019, had “played a limited role” in organised crime.

Sentencing, Recorder Sean Bradley said: “You are still a young man and you clearly have problems with drugs and alcohol.

“I hope this will be a warning to you. If you continue down this route, the consequences for you could be extremely serious.

“I do believe on balance there is a realistic prospect of rehabilitation.

“I very much hope this is the last time we see you, and that you stay away from these people.”

Williams was sentenced to six months in prison for possession of criminal property, suspended for 18 months, and was ordered to pay a surcharge of £128.