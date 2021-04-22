PETE Bennett, the ex-partner of Nikki Grahame who tragically passed away this month, has hit out at former Big Brother co-star Imogen Thomas.

Imogen slammed Pete for his tributes to the late reality TV star on social media.

Speaking on her Instagram story, Imogen wrote: “I can’t keep quiet any longer. I can’t stand to read another sold story by Pete Bennett.

“You Pete have no shame with your endless stories about Nikki. You saw her once within a year, took a haunting photo of her, put it up on Instagram against everyone’s wishes claiming you helped her.

“You were not there for her. Now this is not about you - this is about Nikki. How dare you!

“Please allow her family and close friends grieve and stop cashing in at every opportunity selling last tests is the ultimate betrayal. I’m disgusted and feel for her family. Enough.”

Reacting to the post, Pete spoke to his followers on an Instagram Live story describing “hatred” he had received as a result of the post.

He said: "I just want to say sorry for putting up the voice notes earlier... I was just trying to deflect any negativity.

"I did it wrong because I was in a panicked state. Imogen literally f***ed my day up, man. I was getting hatred and all these nasty comments. It freaked me out."

"I was in a frenzy of panic So yeah, I hope everybody is alright... what the f***, do you know what I mean? Look at the state of me. Jesus Christ. I hope everybody's alright."

Nikki rose to fame as a Big Brother contestant in 2006, passed away at the age of 38.

Grahame, originally from Northwood in London, had recently received treatment for an eating disorder at a specialist clinic following a fundraising campaign organised by friends and fans.

A statement following her death said: “It is with immeasurable sadness that Nikki Grahame passed away in the early hours of Friday 9th April 2021.

“It breaks our hearts to know that someone who is so precious was taken from us at such a young age. Nikki not only touched the lives of millions of people, but also her friends and family who will miss her immensely.”

Grahame appeared on the seventh series of the reality TV show in 2006, and despite finishing fifth became one of its most recognisable contestants.