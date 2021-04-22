BBC has announced a new wellbeing stream launching today called Radio 1 Relax.

From 5pm today Radio 1 Relax will launch a brand new 24-hour stream aimed to help listeners unwind and relax.

The launch will begin with an 11-hour simulcast with BBC Radio 1 with Nick Grimshaw and Annie Mac teaming up to co-host for the first hour.

The BBC say Radio 1 Relax will provide the ultimate destination for listeners to unwind, bringing the best well-being and relaxation focussed shows into a dedicated stream to help listeners deal with the challenges life can bring.

Radio 1 Relax also reflects the BBC’s commitment to supporting audiences to manage their mental wellbeing following the launch of BBC Headroom in 2021.

Featuring everything from sleepscapes and ASMR, to tips and mixes from some of the biggest stars in music and entertainment, the new stream offers something new and distinctly different for those looking to find moments of calm in their day-to-day.

Those needing help to find their ‘get up and go’ for the day ahead can catch Get Set with Radio 1 (7am-8am) fronted by YouTuber and CBBC presenter Joe Tasker and designed to guide listeners to strike six things from their to-do list through 10-minute motivational chunks.

From 8am-9am, Radio 1’s Motivate Me Mix will feature musicians, sports stars and other famous faces sharing their own advice and techniques on how to build and maintain mental fitness to weather difficult times.

From 1pm-2pm, Radio 1's Decompression Session, a mindfulness journey hosted by breathwork expert and performance coach Stuart Sandeman, will equip young listeners with the skills they need to remain grounded no matter what life throws at them.

From 4pm-6pm, listeners can tune into Radio 1’s Chillest Show with Sian Eleri. Sian landed her first regular slot on Radio 1 as presenter of the Chillest Show in January of this year, playing host to Radio 1’s iconic Piano Sessions and helping listeners unwind on Sunday nights.

Every day from 12am-2am, Radio 1 Relax will stream Deep Sleepcapes to help listeners unwind, rest and recharge, with an hour of ASMR to follow from 2am-3am. The stream will also feature 14 soundscapes from David Attenborough’s series Seven Worlds, One Planet, with listeners taken on a journey across seven unique continents from Antarctica to Africa.

The move has been praised by Director of Training and Services at YoungMinds, Deirdre Kehoe.

She said: “The past year has been incredibly challenging for lots of young people. Many have told us that they’ve struggled to cope with the changes and loss of coping mechanisms brought on by the pandemic, and have experienced social isolation, anxiety, and fears around their future.

“We welcome Radio 1’s focus on creating content that supports young people’s mental health and helps them unwind.

“Advice about how to look after yourself during difficult times, as well as tips on mindfulness and meditation, can be helpful for some young people when they feel overwhelmed or anxious, and we hope that this is of benefit to them at this time.”

Radio 1 presenter Sian Eleri will be part of the new stream.

She said: I couldn't be happier to be a part of Radio 1 Relax. It goes without saying that the last 12 months have been incredibly challenging for so many of us, so having access to a new way of switching off from the world and tune out from the noise with incredible music and soothing soundscapes is going to be wonderful.

“I'm thrilled that I can continue to champion artists making the best chilled music out there, with its own platform at such an important time."

The full schedule for Radio 1 Relax

Monday – Saturday

2am-3am: ASMR

3am-4am: 1Xtra R&B Chill Mix With Nadia Jae

4am-6am: Focus Beats

6am-7am: The Chill Mix

7am-8am: Get Set With Radio 1

8am-9am: Radio 1’s Motivate Me Mix

9am-10am: Radio 1 Relax

10am-11am: Radio 1’s Classical Movie Mixtape With Ali Plumb

11am-12pm: Radio 1’s Chillout Anthems

12pm-1pm: Radio 1 Relax

1 – 2pm: Radio 1’s Decompression Session With Stuart Sandeman

2pm-3pm: 1Xtra R&B Chill Mix With Nadia Jae

3pm-4pm: The Power Down Playlist

4pm-6pm: Radio 1’s Chillest Show With Sian Eleri

6pm-8pm: Lose Yourself With…

8pm-9pm: Radio 1’s Power Down Playlist With Annie Mac (simulcast with Radio 1 on Monday only)

9pm-10pm: Radio 1’s Decompression Session With Stuart Sandeman

10pm-12am: Radio 1’s Wind Down

12am-2am: Deep Sleepscapes

Sunday