A ROUND-UP of cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court and Cwmbran Magistrates’ Court.

CALLY JUNE SWAIN, 31, of Union Street, Tredegar, was jailed for 12 weeks after she admitted stealing meat and cheese from Lidl, the theft of cosmetics from Boots and Savers, stealing meat from Farmfoods and assaulting a police officer on Christmas Day.

She must also pay £335 in compensation, costs and a surcharge.

JACK SAUNDERS, 18, of Glosters Parade, New Inn, Pontypool, was ordered to pay £574 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 96mph in a 70mph zone on the M4 in Newport between Junction 23A and Junction 24 westbound.

His driving record was endorsed with five points.

GARETH JAMES MARTIN, 46, of Chepstow Road, Newport, was ordered to pay £539 in compensation, costs, fines and a surcharge after he admitted assaulting an emergency worker and drunk and disorderly behaviour at the Grange University Hospital in Cwmbran.

He also pleaded guilty to failing to surrender at Newport Magistrates' Court.

LORNA JANE BOWYER, 33, of Albert Street, Newport, was ordered to pay £199 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after she admitted assault by beating.

CAMERON PHILLIPS, 24, of Picton Road, Abersychan, Pontypool, was ordered to pay £199 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he admitted possessing cannabis.

CLAIRE SOPER, 54, of Vivian Road, Newport, was ordered to pay £336.98 in a fine, compensation, costs and a surcharge after she pleaded guilty to the criminal damage of a window.

BEN CLEASE, 25, of Attlee Road, Nantyglo, was ordered to pay £344 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

LEE FLETCHER, 39, of Forest View, Monmouth, was ordered to pay £344 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving while using a hand-held mobile telephone.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

TYLER JAMES HILL, 24, of Handel Court, Newport, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance.

His driving record was endorsed with eight points.