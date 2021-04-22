PUBS, bars, restaurants and cafes will be able to open indoors in the next month, Mark Drakeford has suggested.

The First Minister will today confirm further changes to coronavirus restrictions, including the reopening of outdoor hospitality, the return of gyms and a change to the rule of six.

He is also set to confirm further rule changes will be brought forward from May 17 to May 3, in a move labelled as 'blatant electioneering' by Welsh Conservatives.

These include the resumption of indoor supervised activities for children, indoor organised activities for up to 15 adults, such as exercise classes, and the re-opening of community centres.

In a statement ahead of today’s coronavirus review briefing, Mr Drakeford took the opportunity to reveal he believed the hospitality sector would be able to reopen indoors from May 17.

He said: “The sacrifices we have made continue to show results. By us all working together and sticking to the rules, combined with our vaccination programme, mean we continue to make progress. Rates of the virus continue to fall and the public health situation is improving.

“Due to these efforts we are able confirm more easing of the restrictions from April 26 and for early May we are again able to bring forward some of our plans.

"However, this progress is dependent on all of us continuing to work together to keep Wales safe.

“At the last three-week review, I set out a forward-look of how the restrictions could continue to be lifted in the weeks ahead, if the public health situation remains stable.

“It will be for the incoming Welsh Government to confirm these arrangements at the next three-week review, which will be held on May 13 - a week after the election.

“It is my assessment that the hospitality sector - bars, pubs, restaurants and cafes - will be able to open indoors from May 17, together with all other tourist accommodation, indoor entertainment and attractions.”

Speaking ahead of today’s announcement, Welsh Conservative leader Andrew RT Davies accused Mr Drakeford of electioneering.

He said: “This latest review announcement has already been well trailed and should be led by the chief medical officer, not the first minister, in what is a blatant attempt to influence May’s election.”

From tomorrow, the ‘rule of six’ will allow for up to six people from six households to meet outdoors, not including children under 11 years of age or carers from those households.

The Welsh Government has also confirmed the relaxations that will take place on Monday.

Outdoor attractions, including outdoor swimming pools, funfairs and theme parks, will be allowed to reopen, while outdoor hospitality can also resume, including at cafes, pubs and restaurants.

Organised outdoor activities for up to 30 people will be able to take place and weddings receptions can begin again outdoors for up to 30 people.

While gyms, leisure centres and fitness facilities being able to reopen from May 3, and people will be able to form extended households with one other household.

Further possible easements are subject to the public health situation remaining favourable.