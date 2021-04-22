DO you want to improve your fitness and help raise funds for an important Welsh charity? Now you can do by taking on your own Marathon in May.

Tŷ Hafan the children’s hospice for Wales is asking for people to help them by raising funds through the Marathon in May – by either completing 26.2miles or 55,374 steps during May.

The marathon can be done however you like – walking, running, cycling, star jumps or even bouncing on a trampoline – so long as the distance or steps are counted.

Anyone of all ages and abilities can take part and the more adventurous out there can even do multiple marathons in May. To enter, it costs £5 per person or £13 which will include a finishers t-shirt received in the last week of the challenge.

If a minimum of £30 is raised by an entrant in sponsorship, a commemorative medal will be given. Last year’s Marathon in May raised almost £40,000 for the charity to support children with life-limiting conditions and their families in Wales.

Last year, Bridget and her 11-year-old daughter Elain did the Marathon in May, raising almost £10,000 in the process.

Elain has multiple heart conditions and the hospice is a lifeline for the whole family, with respite care at the hospice and also emotional and practical support for the family - including Elain’s baby sister Martha – at home in Aberystwyth.

“Elain loves Tŷ Hafan. It is a lifeline for us and helps us to create special memories which we’ll cherish forever.

“The Marathon in May challenge in 2020 was a great way for us to focus our energy on something positive and active to get through another month of lockdown.

“Elain was gifted a brand-new all-terrain buggy early on in the pandemic. Having this new mode of transport for her meant that we now had many more options of where we could walk and run.

“My tips and advice to anyone participating in the challenge this year is to get yourself organised. Plan out your month, set up your fundraising page and blog about your journey.”

To register, visit https://www.tyhafan.org/marathon-in-may or email events@tyhafan.org