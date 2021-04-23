MORE people will be able to order lateral flow tests to their homes in Wales from Monday.

From April 26, volunteers and those who are unable to work from home can order a self-test kit to be delivered direct to their home.

Improving the availability of lateral flow tests will make regular asymptomatic testing for coronavirus more convenient and accessible for people not covered under existing schemes at workplaces, childcare settings, schools, colleges and universities.

Around one-in-three people may have Covid-19 without displaying symptoms, which means asymptomatic testing is an important means to find cases to keep people safe as restrictions are gradually eased.

Anyone with coronavirus symptoms should self-isolate and get a test by phoning 119 or booking it online.

You can get a test kit delivered to you here, or collect from certain test sites across Wales.

Details of the collection sites and opening times can be found here.

READ MORE:

As it happened: Crash on A48 near Chepstow caused huge traffic delays

11 new confirmed coronavirus cases in Gwent today - no new deaths

Demolition of homes in Wales' most polluted street to start next month

Each person will routinely be able to collect or have delivered two packs of seven LFD self-test kits for home use.

It is recommended that tests are undertaken twice a week with every result recorded on the UK Government portal.

Minister for health and social services, Vaughan Gething said: “We want to make it as easy as possible for people to access tests and we particularly want to support people who volunteer or are unable to work from home to get regularly tested.

"As we continue to ease restrictions routine testing of asymptomatic people will be an additional tool to help tackle the spread of the virus and keep Wales safe.”