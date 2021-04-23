REMEMBRANCE Day may still be a long way off, but one Caerphilly woman is preparing already, by making knitted poppies.

Mrs Mills, who is a tenant of Grove Estate in Trethomas – a Caerphilly County Borough Council owned sheltered housing scheme – has already knitted 30 poppies which will be used in a display.

The display is being coordinated by Bedwas, Trethomas and Machen Community Council and will be shown in the community garden at the front of their office.

The community council would also like other residents to help support the project – by knitting or crocheting their own poppies.

The poppies can be any size and follow any pattern. Poppies made from the bottom of a clear plastic bottle will also be accepted.

Any poppies created are not to be delivered to the council yet, but people who create the poppies are asked to contact Cllr Amanda McConnell to arrange collection. She can be contacted on Amanda.mcconnell@btmcc.co.uk

Caerphilly County Borough Council’s cabinet member for homes and property, Cllr Lisa Phipps, said: “I would like to thank Mrs Mills, on behalf of the council and community council, for all her hard word and dedication in knitting such a fantastic amount of poppies to add to the display.

“When finished we hope the display will be a wonderful way of showing our respect and thanks to those who have sacrificed themselves to secure and protect our freedom. Creating poppies to include in the display is a great way to ensure the whole community is involved in the project, as well as producing a powerful visual act of remembrance.”

The Council’s Older Persons’ Housing Team has a dedicated activities co-ordinator who works across its sheltered housing schemes developing activities and events aimed at keeping tenants active and reducing social isolation.

Tenants living in any of the Council’s sheltered housing schemes who would like more information or support with Remembrance Day appeals or other activities, can contact Victoria Roper, activities co-ordinator, by calling 01443 866449 or emailing olderpersonshousing@caerphilly.gov.uk.