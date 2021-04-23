A MEMBER of a residential care home in Penarth has taken up knitting to provide for newborns at the University Hospital of Wales.
Marilyn Roach, 81, who lives in Parkside House, has been knitting since the age of seven and is now making bonnets, booties, and cardigans for the newborn babies at a local hospital.
Nick James, activity coordinator, mentioned to her how his daughter worked in the premature unit at University Hospital of Wales, and how they are struggling to keep up with the intake of babies they are bringing in.
So, Ms Roach decided she wanted to help them by knitting essential clothing items and ended up making hundreds of items.
Mr James said that the care home have already taken two big boxes of knitting down.
“[She] is now starting her third box. There’s no stopping this beautiful lady from doing what she does best, and helping little babies in need.’’
She said said she is getting the satisfaction of helping out these little babies as she knows how everything has been restricted during this unusual year.