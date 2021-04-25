THIS is a five-mile walk, which would be ideal to add to your list if you have signed up for the St David's Hospice Care 10,000 Steps a Day in May challenge - or if you just want to explore some lovely local countryside.

This walk features rural footpaths through woodland and pasture with some steep sections. There are also stiles and gates to negotiate.

Start at Cefn Mably Arms

A. With the Cefn Mably Arms behind you, turn right onto road, then after approximately 10 metres turn left along the track next to the old rectory. Follow the lane reaching a finger post and stile on your left.

B. Follow the path and waymarks through a field gate towards a pylon in the centre of the field, then onto a stile, climb the stile and follow path downhill towards Michaelstone bridge.

C. Cross roadside stile with three steps down and follow footpath immediately opposite leading you along the river. Continue along this path following the waymarks, briefly skirting into Park Wood, for a short distance before returning to the path along the river which winds its way to a small stone bridge and a stile on you right, leading you into the woodland.

D. Cross stile, on your right, into wood and follow circular walk waymark discs through conifers before reaching a wide farm track leading towards Park House.

E. Follow this track, bearing right at Park House, and continue along woodland path until reaching Parkwood House.

A road near Michaelstone-Y-Fedw. Picture: Alun Evans

F. Turn right and follow access road to junction with main road.

G. Turn left along road for short distance, then look out for finger post directing you along a farm access track towards Croes-carn Einion. Follow path that skirts behind farm buildings and leads to roadside stile.

H. Cross stile and turn left onto road for approximately 100 metres.

I. Look out for a finger post on the right directing you across the fields to Pen-y Lan and roadside stile.

Bales of straw in Michaelston-y-Fedw. Picture: Stephen Davies Photos & Digital Media

J. Cross stile and turn right following the road.

K. Reach a finger post directing you across the fields towards Pen-y-Grose Fach (marked bridleway).

L. Continue along field edge path before reaching track that leads you back to the Cefn Mably Arms.

