A ROUND-UP of cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court and Cwmbran Magistrates’ Court.

JACK ANDREWS, 21, of New Road, Caldicot, was ordered to pay £199 in costs, a fine and a surcharge after he admitted possessing cannabis.

KAI ANDREWS, 19, of New Road, Caldicot, was ordered to pay £199 in costs, a fine and a surcharge after he pleaded guilty to possessing cannabis.

COREY GIBBONS, 18, of Jenkins Street, Newport, was ordered to pay £1,058 in fines, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance and driving without a licence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

JAMES CHRISTOPHER DAWSON, 37, of Whitefoot Lane, Bromley, London, was banned from driving for six months for speeding at 103mph in a 70mph zone on the M4 in Newport between Junction 27 and Junction 26 eastbound in a Volkswagen Golf.

He was ordered to pay £475 in costs, a fine and a surcharge.

RIKKI LEIGH BLACKBIRD, 25, of Fosse Road, Newport, was banned from driving for 12 months after she admitted driving whilst disqualified.

She was ordered to pay £635 in costs, a fine and a surcharge.

ANTHONY JAMES DUNN, 59, of Horrocks Close, Newport, was conditionally discharged for 18 months and ordered to pay £642 in costs and a surcharge after he was found guilty of the criminal damage of a gazebo roof.

LEE ROUTLEY, 41, of Llanarth Street, Brynawel, Wattsville, was conditionally discharged for six months and ordered to pay a £22 surcharge after he admitted assault by beating.

JORDAN JACKSON, 27, of Hendre Road, Abertridwr, Caerphilly, was banned from driving for three years after he admitted driving whilst disqualified on the A472 in Usk.

He was sentenced to a 12-month community order during which he must carry out 40 hours of unpaid work and a 20-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

Jackson must also pay £180 in a surcharge and costs.

DANIEL ROBERT WALKER, 32, of Hendre Farm Drive, Ringland, Newport, was banned from driving for six months after he failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle.

He was ordered to pay £816 in costs, a fine and a surcharge.

JACK ALAN GEORGE, 20, of Roman Way, Caerleon, Newport, was ordered to pay £224 in costs, a fine and a surcharge for speeding at 44mph in a 30mph zone on Henllys Way in Cwmbran.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

JASON STONEMAN, 42, of Osborne Close, Newport, was conditionally discharged for 12 months after he admitted the theft of £120.

He was ordered to pay £105 in costs and a surcharge.

RENE HORVATH, 23, of New Street, Newport, was banned from driving for six months after he pleaded guilty to driving whilst disqualified.

He was ordered to pay £635 in costs, a fine and a surcharge.

MARK JAMES WILLIAMS, 38, of Buttermere Way, Newport, was banned from driving for six months after he pleaded guilty to driving without insurance.

He was ordered to pay £239 in costs, a fine and a surcharge.

NATHAN PAUL BREEDS, 26, of Western Avenue, Newport, was ordered to pay £357 in costs, a fine and a surcharge for speeding at 65mph in a 40mph zone on the M4 in Newport between Junction 27 and Junction 26 eastbound.

His driving record was endorsed with five points.

JAY MICHAEL SHEPPARD, 25, of Grove Street, Newbridge, was ordered to pay £85 costs after he pleaded guilty to possessing cannabis.