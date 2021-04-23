UK SUPERMARKETS have warned customers they are facing a shortage of Marmite on their shelves.

The warning comes a year after Unilever was forced to suspend production during the first national lockdown.

Breweries were forced to shut during the lockdown, robbing the condiment’s manufacturers of a key ingredient.

The love it or hate it spread has left shelves across the UK, with Sainsbury’s and Ocado also out of stock online.

Tesco, Morrisons and Waitrose still have limited supplies of the small 250g jars remaining.

The company said it hopes shelves will be fully re-stocked later this year as the re-opening of pubs and breweries looks to boost beer production.

A Unilever spokesman said: "We've continued to see high demand for Marmite with more people making meals at home during lockdown as well as reduced supply of yeast from the breweries that supply us.

"As pubs and hospitality begin to open up once more, we expect the full range of jars to be back on supermarket shelves over the coming months."

How have people reacted to the shortage?





Shoppers have been left venting their frustration online after not being able to pick up a jar during their shopping trip.

One customer complained: "No Marmite in Waitrose either... what’s going on? #Marmiteshortage."

Another said: "I’m Marmite through and through. Only a pandemic-induced shortage would cause me to consider Vegemite."

A third said: "Our usual dry good suppliers Albion Foods - none, Ocado - none, Sainsburys - none, Amazon fresh - none. What is going on? #Marmiteshortage."