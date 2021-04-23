EIGHT new cases of coronavirus have been confirmed today in Gwent, among 58 across Wales.

And there have been no new confirmed deaths due to coronavirus in Gwent or the rest of Wales today.

The number of cases confirmed in Wales since the pandemic began now stands at 211,162, including 41,439 in Gwent, while the number of deaths in Wales remains at 5,543, including 959 in Gwent - all according to Public Health Wales.

The rolling weekly case rate for Gwent - to April 17, the latest available - is 13.8 per 100,000 people, while for Wales as a whole, it is 14.7 per 100,000.

The number of first doses of coronavirus vaccine administered in Wales rose by almost 15,000 yesterday, to 1,742,273. And close to 18.000 people had their second dose yesterday, taking to 653,537 the number who have now completed their two-dose vaccine courses.

Blaenau Gwent (1.4 100,000) has the lowest rolling weekly case rate in Gwent and Wales - to April 18.

Monmouthshire (7.4 per 100,000) has the eighth lowest rate out of Wales' 22 council areas for that week, and Caerphilly (8.3) has the 10th lowest rate.

Newport (26.5 per 100,000) has the second highest rate in Wales for the week to April 18, behind only Gwynedd (28.1). Torfaen (19.2) has the sixth highest rate

The Wales-wide test positivity rate for the week to April 18 is 1.7 per cent. Newport (2.6 per cent) has the highest test positivity rate in Gwent.

The confirmed new cases today across Wales are:

Swansea - eight

Gwynedd - five

Wrexham - seven

Vale of Glamorgan - five

Caerphilly - four

Flintshire - four

Carmarthenshire - four

Pembrokeshire - three

Torfaen - two

Conwy - two

Denbighshire - two

Rhondda Cynon Taf - two

Powys - two

Neath Port Talbot - two

Monmouthshire - one

Newport - one

Cardiff - one

Ceredigion - one

Blaenau Gwent - none

Anglesey - none

Bridgend - none

Merthyr Tydfil - none

Unknown location - none

Resident outside Wales - two

Public Health Wales figures include reports of the deaths of hospitalised patients in Welsh hospitals, or care home residents, where Covid-19 has been confirmed with a positive laboratory test and the clinician suspects this was a causative factor in the death.

They do not include people who may have died of Covid-19 but who were not confirmed by laboratory testing, those who died in other settings, or Welsh residents who died outside of Wales, and the true number of Covid-19 deaths will be higher.

The Office for National Statistics - which counts all deaths in which coronavirus is mentioned on the death certificate - puts the number of deaths in Wales much higher.