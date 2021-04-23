GOOD Morning Britain have finally decided on Piers Morgan's replacement, according to reports.

It is understood that Richard Madeley will be hosting the popular ITV daytime show in June as a “trial”.

There will then be the option of extending the deal if his stint as co-host, alongside Susanna Reid, goes well.

Mr Madeley has stood in for Mr Morgan, who quit last month after a row over comments he made about Meghan Markle, before and is said to be popular with viewers.

So, could Richard Madeley replace Piers Morgan?

Here is everything you need to know.

Who is Richard Madeley?





Mr Madeley, who was born in Romford, Essex, became famous through his successful career as a journalist and presenter.

The 64-year-old is renowned for co-presenting the chat show Richard and Judy, alongside his wife Judy Finnigan.

The show started in 2001 and ran for seven years.

Before and after that, the famous duo hosted This Morning together from 1988.

The pair, who have two children Chloe and Jack, have now been married for 35 years.

They met in 1982 when they were both working as journalists and married to other people.

Before meeting ms Finnigan, Mr Madeley was previously married to Lynda R Hooley for five years.

He and his wife now front their own book club and both became authors themselves.

Mr Madeley has also dabbled in presenting game shows, hosting the ITV series Fortune: Million Pound Giveaway.

And, he guest presented Channel 5’s The Wright Stuff, while also appearing on The Circle and I’m a Celebrity as a contestant.

It is no surprise that Mr Madeley is tipped to become the next Good Morning Britain presenter, since he has occasionally taken the place of hosts on the daytime show when they are off.

Will he replace Piers Morgan on GMB?





Speaking about Mr Madeley potentially nabbing the GMB hosting spot, an ITV insider told The Sun: “Piers is nigh-on impossible to replace and GMB execs accept this, but Richard has his own inimitable style.

“Like Piers, he’s a trained journalist who knows how to press guests and get a decent ‘line’ from interviewees.

“He shoots from the hip, says what he thinks, and is a genuinely brilliant, likeable chap off air — so it’s very much a 'watch this space'.”

Mr Madeley has previously said he would be interested in replacing Mr Morgan on GMB, and said he would be “bonkers” not to accept if he is offered the job by producers.

“If the phone went and they said, ‘Would you come in and talk?’ of course I would talk to them,” he said.

But he also revealed he likes “sitting in for people” as he has fun and does not need to take much “responsibility or flak”.

What’s his net worth?





It has been reported by Celebrity Net Worth that Mr Madeley has amassed a personal wealth of $5million (£3.6million).

The staggering amount is potentially down to his long-standing TV career.

He has also published successful books, including a joint autobiography with his wife in 2002 and Fathers and Sons in 2008.