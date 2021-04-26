A MOTORIST was banned from the roads for 30 months for being more than four times the drink drive limit.
Lee Andrew Bobbett, 45, of Park Street, Cwmcarn, Caerphilly, was caught by police when he was at the wheel of a Nissan Micra on the A472 in Pontllanfraith last month.
Newport Magistrates’ Court heard how Bobbett gave a reading of 143 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on March 4.
The legal limit is 35 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.
He pleaded guilty to drink driving.
Bobbett was also sentenced to a six-month community order during which the defendant must complete a 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement.
He was ordered to pay £280 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.