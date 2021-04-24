A GWENT Police officer has told of a difficult few months during which he has been unable to see his family after he was bitten by a man.

Alex Godfrey, aged 34, of Clare Street in Cardiff, was sentenced at Newport Crown Court on Thursday April 22, for biting custody officer Robert Holbrook on October 31 in Monmouth last year.

Godfrey, who was under the influence of drugs and alcohol at the time of the incident, was seen knocking on doors in the town and being a general nuisance in the early hours of the morning.

Thomas Stanway, prosecuting, told the court how it took several officers to restrain Godfrey, who also had to wear a spit proof head cover during the ordeal.

While helping to detain Godfrey, the court heard how the defendant sank his teeth into Mr Holbrook’s leg, causing him permanent scarring and months of worry.

In a statement, Mr Holbrook said after the bite broke the skin on his calf he immediately had concerns over the risk of disease.

He attended the Royal Gwent Hospital for injections, and is currently exploring the possibility of private healthcare to put an end to what he calls an “arduous wait” for test results to confirm whether he is positive for any diseases.

Mr Holbrook also told how the incident has put a strain on his family and his 12-year marriage due to a lack of intimacy with his loved ones, because he fears he could pass on a potential life-threatening disease to them.

For Godfrey, Claire Pickthall said: “Six months has elapsed since the offence, and he has made positive changes to his life.

“He had no idea where he was or what he was doing at the time of this incident [due to being so intoxicated], and he is utterly ashamed and appalled by his actions.”

Godfrey had 29 previous convictions for 53 offences – two of those being assault by occasioning actual bodily harm.

Sentencing, recorder Sean Bradley said: “In addition to the pain you caused Mr Holbrook, you have also caused him humiliation and anger, and he became very concerned by the risk of infection. We have heard extensively of the impact this has had on him and his family, and at a time too where he was most needed by them during the pandemic.

“The officer is not sure what long term impact this will have on him.

“This a very serious incident. Mr Holbrook was just doing his job and was trying to keep others safe and you safe.

“You also carried out these offences in breach of a community order.

“I accept the genuine remorse you clearly feel.”

Godfrey was sentenced to six months, suspended for 18 months. He must pay a compensation package of £400 in instalments of £20 per month, and must then pay a victim surcharge of £128.