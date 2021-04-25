THIS is a round-up of drivers who have appeared in Newport Magistrates' Court and Cwmbran Magistrates' Court for drink driving or drug driving in Gwent.

ELLIOT HUDSON, 21, of Chepstow Road, Newport, was banned from driving for 18 months after he pleaded guilty to drug driving with cannabis derivative delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol in his blood.

He was ordered to pay £470 in costs, a fine and a surcharge.

JAY PATRICIA JENNY MURPHY, 26, of Domen Close, Briery Hill, Ebbw Vale, was banned from driving for 40 months after she pleaded guilty to two counts of drink driving.

She was ordered to pay £359 in costs, fines and a surcharge.

JOHN VICKERY, 59, of Beechwood Road, Newport, was banned from driving for two years after he pleaded guilty to being nearly three times the drink driving limit on Nash Road.

He was ordered to carry out 120 hours of unpaid work and complete a 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

Vickery must pay £180 in costs, a fine and a surcharge.

KAMRAN MURPHY, 27, of Adeline Street, Newport, was banned from driving for 12 months after he admitted drug driving with cocaine derivative benzoylecgonine in his blood.

He was ordered to pay £369 in costs, a fine and a surcharge.

SEAN JAMES WATKINS, 35, of Charles Street, Newport, was banned from driving for 12 months after he admitted drug driving with cocaine derivative benzoylecgonine in his blood.

He was ordered to pay £239 in costs, a fine and a surcharge.

DAVID DREWELL, 36, of The Triangle, Brockweir, Chepstow, was banned from driving for two years after he pleaded guilty to being more than three times the drink driving limit in Tintern, Monmouthshire.

He was ordered to pay £910 in costs, a fine and a surcharge.

KARL POCOCK, 33, of Sedgemoor Court, Newport, was banned from driving for 12 months after he admitted drug driving with cannabis derivative delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol in his blood.

He was ordered to pay £199 in costs, a fine and a surcharge.