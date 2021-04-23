A DRUG dealer who made £62,000 from trafficking cocaine and amphetamine has just £1 which can be seized from him.
Rhys Davies was jailed for more than nine years in 2020 after he pleaded guilty to a number of offences.
The 35-year-old, of Swallow Drive, Fleur-de-Lys, near Blackwood, was back before a judge for a Proceeds of Crime Act hearing.
Cardiff Crown Court heard how Davies benefitted by £62,241 from drug dealing but has no available assets which can be recovered by the police.
The judge, Recorder Greg Bull QC, ordered him to pay a nominal amount of £1 within two weeks or face an extra seven days behind bars.
Davies was jailed for nine years and four months last November.
He admitted being concerned in the supply of cocaine, possession with intent to supply amphetamine and possession with intent to supply cocaine.
During his sentencing hearing, the court heard Davies and two co-defendants were involved in trafficking drugs in the Gwent Valleys.