ALDI'S BBQ pizza oven is back this summer, but you will have to be quick to get your hands on one.

The popular £40 product will return to Aldi’s Special Buys in May. It will be available online from Sunday, May 9 and will be found on the shelves in-store on Sunday, May 16.

As the weather improves and families are once again allowed to mix, barbecues are going to become very popular in 2021 and now is the perfect time to prepare for some outdoor dining.

Many pizza ovens cost somewhere in the region of hundreds - even thousands - of pounds.

But Aldi's bargain £40 version means you can enjoy restaurant quality pizzas without burning a hole in your wallet.

In previous years, Aldi has offered similar pizza ovens which have sold out ultra fast, so you will need to be fast!

How to get one

The oven will be coming to special buy aisles in the supermarket from early May and you may be able to order online, depending on stock availability.

The oven is designed to work with either charcoal or gas barbecues, using the heat from the barbecue to cook the pizza.

It's highly portable, with two carry handles and attachments to help you position it on the barbecue.

It can cook pizzas of up to 12 inches in only 10 minutes using the ceramic stone base which delivers crispy, tasty crusts.

The oven is also easy to clean, with a stainless steel interior, and comes with a three year long guarantee.

You can check out some of the other special buys coming up in-store and online by visiting Aldi’s Special Buy page.

