Here is a selection of dogs from Many Tears Animal Rescue which are looking for their forever homes.
If you think you would be able to rehome one of them go to www.manytearsrescue.org/ for full contact details and to find out more.
You can also donate money to the charity to help it carry on its rescue work by visiting the same website.
Margaret – This old girl is super intelligent and needs someone who can provide her a challenging and enriching home life.
Monel – Monel has been rescued from a kill shelter in Romania, he loves smiling and is looking for his forever home.
Baba- All the way from Romania – Baba has had a rough start to life. After some serious surgery she’s now looking a home.
Chief – Lovely chief is looking for a very specific home. Someone with guarding breed experience and lots of time for him.
Paddy – This spotty over grown puppy is Paddy, he will need lots of work on his manners but he’s a wonderful lad.