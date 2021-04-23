Do you recognise this man?
Gwent Police have released footage of a man they want to speak to following multiple break-ins in Newport.
A house and a shed were broken into on the evening of April 19.
The incidents occurred in Nellive Park, St Brides.
READ MORE:
- Every council-run care home in this area of Wales has had a Covid-19 outbreak
- Pubs in Wales could open indoors from May 17, says Drakeford - Tories cry 'foul'
- Crooked employee stole from employers even after they discovered her dodgy past
A spokesman for Gwent Police said: "We're appealing for information following two break ins that occurred on Nellive Park in St Brides.
"On the evening of April 19 a house and a shed were broken into.
"Officers would like to identify this person who was seen in the area.
"We appreciate the video isn't of the highest quality but if you can assist, please contact us on 101 or DM us quoting 2100136277."