THERE will be more patrols across Barry Island and other popular beauty spots this weekend in relation to anti-social behaviour.

The Section 35 notices will be in force this weekend along with Ogmore By Sea, the Oval Basin in Cardiff Bay and SA1 in Swansea.

All bar Ogmore By Sea were subject to the same notices last weekend.

South Wales Police officers will be patrolling the areas to combat the anti-social behaviour that has been seen there in recent times. The notices give police the power to move people on if they are behaving in an anti-social manner.

The force put a statement out about the notices saying that they are not there to police or monitor visitor numbers or prevent those visiting in a law-abiding manner to enjoy their time, just that they are there to ensure public safety.

The statement continues: “Anti-social behaviour and criminality has a detrimental impact on our communities, and we will be patrolling key areas over the weekend to prevent such activity.

“We all have a responsibility to make sensible choices when we are out and about, maintaining social distancing and not putting ourselves and others at unnecessary risk.

“Our officers will continue to engage with our communities to help them understand the restrictions that do remain in place.”