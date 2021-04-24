YOU can earn £500 a month by giving up Instagram as part of a new study.

Learning platform HowNow, is looking for three people to quit Instagram for three months and learn a new skill instead.

HowNow is recruiting the positions after a screen time study it conducted earlier this year found that the average adult now spends 58 minutes a day on Instagram.

Their findings came on top of a 2020 Ofcom study which found that people in the UK spend almost 45 hours a week watching TV or online content.

The main objective of the study is to discover what level of skill an average person can attain in three months, if they replace social media use with learning instead.

MORE NEWS:

Candidates will have to choose what skills they want to learn, as long as it’s not something they’ve studied before.

Skills could range from a new language, a musical instrument, coding or a creative hobby like carpentry.

NowHow will provide the recruits with the resources and tools they need to study their chosen skill.

Candidates will have three months to learn the skill, and will be expected to submit weekly reports on their progress and experience to their line manager.

At the end of the experience, the study participants will need to present their new skill. This will be to show education consultants from NowHow what level they have managed to attain from 58 minutes of ‘study’ or ‘practice’ a day.

How to apply?





To apply for the role of ‘study contactor’ - people can visit the application page on the HowNow website.

The closing date is May 7.

The job will be remote working, and include flexible working hours. Participants will need to sign a contract stipulating they are abstaining from Instagram use during the employment contact.

The ideal candidate will be 18 years or older, a self starter, and ambitious and eager to learn.