A BMW driver has been left with thousands of pounds of debt after writing off his new car while over the drug limit.

Ryan Lee Spragg admitted drug-driving when he appeared before magistrates in Hereford.

The warehouse worker was driving his 65-plate BMW 320D on the old Callow road in Herefordshire when he lost control and crashed on November 15, prosecutor Mark Hambling said.

Police were called to the scene and Spragg, who has a previous conviction for being in charge of a vehicle while over the alcohol limit, was arrested after failing a roadside drug test.

An evidential blood test revealed he had 800 microgrammes of cocaine metabolite benzoylecgonine per litre of blood. The legal limit is 50.

Philip Cornell, for Spragg, said the 25-year-old had only bought the BMW, which was damaged beyond repair in the crash, three months earlier and still owes £14,000 to the finance company.

"He had been to a party and is not an addict," Mr Cornell said.

"He does not party with cocaine that much, but he did on this occasion."

Mr Cornell said Spragg's previous conviction had come after he was found sleeping in his car after going to a party with friends in 2018.

"He had planned to stay with friends, but they got split up. When he went back to his friend's house the door was locked, so he got in his car and went to sleep in it. That's why he was done for being drunk in charge," Mr Cornell said.

The court heard the warehouse worker, who previously worked in a youth mental health support role, was being supported by his parents to continue working.

Spragg, of Coldstone Cross, Kingstone, was disqualified from driving for three years and fined £379. He must also pay costs of £135 and a £36 victim surcharge.