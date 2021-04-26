Here are more babies recently born in Gwent.

Every Monday on our New Arrivals page we give them a big welcome to the world.

If you’ve recently had a baby and would like to share your news with us go to www.southwalesargus.co.uk/new-baby/ and fill in our easy-to-use Q&A.

Darcie Shelby Leigh Parfitt was born on February 23, 2021, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 7lb 12oz. Darcie is the first child of Jessica Mulligan and Lee Parfitt, of Newport. She is named after her mum's best friend Shelby who died in December 2020.

Haislie Ann Thomas was born on March 21, 2021, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 5lb 10oz. Mum and dad are Kelsey Mumford and Corey Thomas, of Nantyglo, and her big brother is Noah Thomas (four). Kelsey said: "Our little girl didn't have the best start. She was born not breathing and needed CPR, She was ventilated for an hour and fought it herself and spent four days in special baby care. She came home after four days, healthy and happy."

Mabel Fleur Beynon was born on April 7, 2021, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 8lb 4oz. Her parents are Scott and Aimee Beynon, of Llanfoist, near Abergavenny, and her big sister is Aliza Mae (two).

This is William-Ray Desmond Jones who was born on January 9, 2021, at Prince Charles Hospital in Merthyr Tydfil weighing 7lb 11oz. His parents are Amy and Mark Jones, of Pontlottyn, and his big brother is Kieran (seven).

Savannah Rose Taylor was born on Mother's Day, March 14, 2021, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 7lb 12oz. Her parents are Claire Watkins and Chris Taylor, of Newport, and her big sister is Elsie Brooke.

Enzo Champion was born April 2, 2021, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 6lbs 12oz. He is the first child of Olivia Hall and Kyran Champion, of Croesyceiliog, Cwmbran.