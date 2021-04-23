A WEEKEND of glorious sunshine is predicted for Gwent as more restrictions are eased across Wales.

With six people from six different households able to meet outdoors from Saturday, the weather has played ball with the sun set to shine throughout the weekend.

Most of the UK will be able to enjoy a warm and sunny weekend, the Met Office has said.

Much of the nation can expect to bask in daytime temperatures in the mid-to-late teens on Friday, however the north-eastern coast of Scotland will struggle to get out of single digits.

This is what to expect across Gwent.

Newport

Saturday should see non-stop sunshine in Newport.

With sunrise predicted before 6am, it will continue to shine through to 8.30pm, with the temperatures reaching the upper teens for much of the day.

The high for Saturday is expected to be 17 degrees.

That high will drop to 13 degrees on Sunday, however a day of sunshine is still predicted for the city.

As beer gardens open on Monday, the weather will remain dry, though it will cloud over during the afternoon, with a high of 13 degrees.

Monmouth

Sunshine and highs of 17 degrees are expected in Monmouth on Saturday.

There will be a rare cloudy spell around 6pm, but for most of the day the skies will be clear.

Highs will drop to 14 degrees on Sunday, but the weather will remain equally clear throughout the day.

While Monday will see a sunny start, with cloudy intervals throughout the afternoon.

Cwmbran

The best of the weekend weather in Cwmbran will be found between 1pm and 7pm on Saturday, with temperatures of 16 degrees and 17 degrees and clear skies.

Sunday will be equally clear, though highs will drop to 13 degrees.

Though Monday evening looks perfect for a trip to the beer garden, with the weather at 7pm predicted to be clear and 13 degrees.

Ebbw Vale

Temperatures in Ebbw Vale won't quite hit those elsewhere in Gwent on Saturday, but the sunshine should be uninterrupted throughout the day.

Saturday's high of 15 degrees will fall to 11 degrees on Sunday, though skies will remain clear.

The temperature will rise to 12 degrees as beer gardens return on Monday, though more cloudy conditions are expected.

Blackwood

Much like elsewhere in Gwent, the best of the weather for Blackwood this weekend will be during Saturday afternoon.

Highs of 16 degrees are expected and skies are expected to be clear.

On Sunday the sun is predicted to continue to shine throughout the day, though highs will drop to 12 degrees.

While Monday will see some cloudy spells and a high of 13 degrees.