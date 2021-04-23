POLICE safety partnership Operation Lion will be ready to roar three months earlier than usual in a bid to curb anti-social behaviour in Tenby.

The move is in response to last Saturday night's scenes in the resort where up to 300 revellers were in the harbour area, with reports of drunken behaviour, under-age drinking, drug abuse, urinating in streets and criminal damage, with huge amounts of litter left behind.

More police resources will now be directed to the area at weekends to monitor hotspots, including the harbour and the railway station.

Officers will use enforcement powers to disperse people misbehaving and four street wardens from Pembrokeshire County Council will be in the area to encourage social distancing and deter littering.

The announcement follows officers telling residents and visitors that they will be in the Tenby harbour area later this afternoon, to chat about any concerns.

A Dyfed Powys Police spokesperson said: "Last weekend saw an increase in people visiting, and generally out and about in the Pembrokeshire area as the restrictions eased and the weather got warmer.

"While it’s great that people are now able to visit Pembrokeshire again, the behaviour of some placed additional pressure not only on the Police but on other services as well.

"Tenby in particular attracted a large crowd on Saturday evening, April 18, resulting in anti-social behaviour, especially in the harbour area."

Dyfed-Powys Police Chief Inspector Louise Harries, said:

“We are aware of the concerns of residents and businesses after the anti-social behaviour seen in Tenby on Saturday evening and are working with partners to avoid these issues happening again.

“Operation Lion has been running during the summer in Tenby and Saundersfoot for a number of years now and following recent incidents and listening to residents’ concerns we are launching the scheme earlier this year and it will begin this weekend.”

Operation Lion is a partnership initiative with the aim of ensuring public safety and deterring anti-social behaviour, low-level public order and drink-related problems, to make Tenby an enjoyable place to live, work and visit over the forthcoming months.

The police spokesperson added: "Operation Lion. will run every weekend in Tenby and Saundersfoot from today, Friday April 23.

"More police resources will be dedicated to the area to engage with those visitors and residents and help manage any increase of crime, disorder and anti-social behaviour. This will be also be supported by additional staff and measures from our partners.

"Officers will be maintaining a visible presence and will be engaging with the public and utilising enforcement powers to disperse those acting in an anti-social manner if required.

Chief Inspector Harries added: “Towns like Tenby get busier during the summer season and after a difficult year it is natural people will want to enjoy our beautiful county - we welcome this but need to ensure it is done so safely for all. I simply want people to think about their behaviour and the impact it may have on themselves and others.

“As well as extra officers at Tenby train station, there will be extra officers on foot patrol around the town including the harbour area from the early afternoon onwards. We are working closely with local businesses and the community to make sure Tenby continues to be a safe and popular destination for all to enjoy”

Pembrokeshire County Council Leader, Cllr David Simpson, said: “Pembrokeshire County Council echoes the point that the overwhelming majority of people are enjoying the County in a safe and responsible manner and we thank them for that.

“Where there have been isolated incidents of poor behaviour we have been working closely with our partners to plan for and manage future situations.

“We welcome Operation Lion starting today and have reviewed our services in Tenby, particularly the Tenby harbour area, in an effort to avoid a repeat of recent incidents.

“Four street wardens will visit the area across the weekend to engage with members of the public, reinforce the social distancing message and discourage littering. Our preference is always to engage rather than enforce.

“We would simply ask that people enjoy themselves in a way that does not impact negatively on others. Please use the bins provided or, if the bins become full, take your rubbish home. Help us keep Pembrokeshire beautiful for everyone.”

The public toilets at Castle Beach will also now be opened later until 9pm on weekends, during school holidays and bank holidays.

British Transport Police Inspector Richard Powell said: “We’ve successfully worked alongside our partners at Dyfed Powys Police and Transport for Wales over the last few years to make sure everyone who visits Tenby can have an enjoyable time.

“Our top priority is to keep passengers and rail staff safe. We’ll have extra officers on high-visibility patrols, ensuring those travelling to Tenby can do so safely. Officers will also be reminding passengers of the importance of wearing a face covering on trains and at stations, unless exempt. If you need us, text 61016 or call 0800 40 50 40.”

"If you do experience anti-social behaviour or criminality, you can report it to us online: bit.ly/DPP101Online, on email: 101@dyfed-powys.pnn.police.uk or call 101."