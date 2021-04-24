THE OWNERS of a new adult store in Monmouthshire which has drawn plenty of controversy have said they’ve been delighted with how their first days open have gone.

Kelly and Shane Lewis, who are also well known in Abergavenny as the owners of Lewis’s Taxis, opened the new adult novelties [underwear, costumes and toys] store at 1 Brecon Road in the town on Saturday, April 17.

Mr Lewis was originally informed he would require a sex shop licence to open the store, but they were eventually given the go-ahead due to the fact the premises is predominantly a lingerie store.

Shane Lewis, who says he's been working day and night for the last three months

They're confident their good start can continue

Kelly Lewis says she's excited to see what the future holds

The plans for the store did attract complaints during the called-off consultation phase, including from the town council and the local MP.

But the pair have put any criticism to the back of their minds, working day and night almost every day to get the store ready for opening.

“Since Saturday it’s not been too bad at all, we’ve had a few people come in each day, and we’re doing sales online, so it’s ticking over nicely,” Mr Lewis explained.

“We’ve had lots of nice comments about the presentation of the store, and particularly the front of the shop.

“People have already asked us to change the opening times to stay open later, which we have. We’re now open until 6pm.

“We’d like to thank everyone for the support they’ve given us.”

The couple outside their new shop

The couple say they have had some negative comments again, and a few people walking past the store and “pulling strange faces”, but they say that hasn’t come as a surprise.

“We still have our haters, but we’ve responded with a bit of humour and put our mannequin in the window,” he laughed.

The mannequin’s shirt reads: “All my toys run on batteries!!!!”.

The pair say they've turned some criticism into humour

“We’ve had that much [abuse] over the last few weeks, you’ve got to play to it sometimes, haven’t you?”

The shop is predominantly an underwear store, with a discrete section for toys and costumes.

“We felt that was the best way to do it,” he said. “None of it’s in your face.”

They say they’ve been shocked to have received phone calls from so many people in support of them, including from a local sex therapist.

“People don’t realise the importance of stores like this, in supporting people to have confidence in their sexuality,” he added.

Inside the new store

Inside the store

The store at 1 Brecon Road, which was Abergavenny Model Centre

“It’s important we cater for the older generation as well, and for those who – as the therapist tells us – have gone through difficult times with ex-partners and need to almost start again.

“We hope they can come to us for that support, and to help them instil a new confidence in themselves.

“We know there are people out there who are struggling sexually. It’s important we let them know we cater for them, and we can help them.”

You can visit their website at https://lavishlove.co.uk/accessories/.